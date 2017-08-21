Accused Harasser Resigns From Ohio University

An English professor found to have harassed students at Ohio University resigned, effective Nov. 1, President M. Duane Nellis announced Friday. The university already intended to terminate Andrew Escobedo, based on the findings of an internal investigation, and the professor waived his right to a hearing before the Faculty Senate.

“Brave women and other people in our community stepped forward to bring intolerable behavior to light,” Nellis said. “The healing process I envision is not one that will dim this light but rather intensify our efforts to ensure our community is a safe place to learn and work.” The university plans additional conversations on preventing sexual misconduct, starting the first week of the new academic year.

Escobedo, who has previously denied the claims against him, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has been on paid leave since March 2016. Two graduate students at Ohio sued the institution earlier this year for allegedly allowing Escobedo to serially harass female graduate students for over a decade. The plaintiffs alleged that they were harassed and groped at a class party in 2015, but a related university investigation found that Escobedo had harassed students going back to 2003.