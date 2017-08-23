search
Inside Digital Learning -- Major Impediments to Ed-Tech Evolution
August 23, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- Jefferson Education Accelerator finds major impediments in the evolution of new education technologies.
- The author of Disrupt It! discusses her book questioning the premises and promises of disruptive innovation in higher ed.
- Colleges are offering stipends and preferred schedules to get instructors to teach hybrid and online classes and in adaptive-learning spaces.
- Tidewater Community College's OER efforts not only are saving learners money, but also boosting grades.
