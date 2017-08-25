Title
Stockton U Removes Bust of Richard Stockton
August 25, 2017
Stockton University has removed a bust of Richard Stockton, for whom the institution is named, from the campus library, The Press of Atlantic City reported. The bust and the Stockton name have been discussed on campus for years. Stockton signed the Declaration of Independence. He also owned slaves. The university said it would return the bust to the library in the future, with an exhibit that provides more information about Stockton, and that invites discussion about him.
