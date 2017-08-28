U.S. to Restrict Visas in Four Countries

The Trump administration will impose visa sanctions on four countries that refuse to take back their citizens when the U.S. seeks to deport them, CNN reported. Citizens of the four countries -- Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea and Sierra Leone – will be subject to restrictions on visas.

The Department of State will determine the scope of the visa restrictions in the four countries. The U.S. has imposed visa sanctions for countries it deems "recalcitrant" in taking back their citizens just twice before: for Guyana, in 2001, and Gambia, in 2016. In both cases visas were restricted for certain government and diplomatic employees.

None of the four countries send sizable numbers of students or scholars to the U.S. According to data from the Institute of International Education, the four countries collectively sent fewer than 1,000 students to the U.S. in 2015-16.