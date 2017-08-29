Hundreds Hold Sit-In at Washington State U

Hundreds of students, organized by minority student groups, held a sit-in Friday at Washington State University, The Spokesman-Review reported. The students demanded that the administration respond to recent issues involving bigotry. Many remain angry that a student who was a leader of the campus Republican group participated in the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville. Others noted the recent discovery of swastikas in a dormitory.

Student demands included the development of a policy clarifying what constitutes free speech and what constitutes hate speech, cultural competency training for all new students and employees, the hiring of more minority faculty members, an increase in the number of gender-neutral bathrooms, and free tampons to be provided in bathrooms. University officials did not comment on the specific demands, but said that they would work with the students.