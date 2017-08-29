search
Title
Ontario Proposes a French-Language University
August 29, 2017
The government of Ontario is proposing to create the province’s first French-language university and will introduce legislation to this effect in the coming months. According to the government’s announcement, Ontario is home to 611,500 Francophones, the largest Francophone population in Canada outside Quebec.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!