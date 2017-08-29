Title

Ontario Proposes a French-Language University

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

The government of Ontario is proposing to create the province’s first French-language university and will introduce legislation to this effect in the coming months. According to the government’s announcement, Ontario is home to 611,500 Francophones, the largest Francophone population in Canada outside Quebec. 

