search
Title
Inside Digital Learning -- Apple Swift Coding Course Takes Off
By
August 30, 2017
In today's Inside Digital Learning:
- UMass Online is growing enrollments and revenues (now topping $100 million) while flying under the radar.
- Apple is rolling out Swift coding course to two dozen more community colleges after initial six-college initial announcement.
- Digital humanities collaboration between Grinnell College and University of Iowa aids small college and big university.
- Indiana University System finds a painless way to implement a new LMS -- and tells other institutions how to do it.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!