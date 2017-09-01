2-Year Colleges in Texas Launch Guided Pathways

The Texas Association of Community Colleges announced a new partnership Thursday to expand guided-pathway reforms to all 50 community college districts in the state.

The association is joined by the Texas Success Center, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Greater Texas Foundation, T.L.L. Temple Foundation, and the Teagle Foundation to launch the five-year initiative.

The Texas Pathways will be modeled after the American Association of Community College Pathways model that redesigns colleges' programs to include student experience, help students choose their career paths and provide supports to help students reach employment and the next stage of their education.