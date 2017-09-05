Richard Spencer’s Group Sues Michigan State U

Michigan State University is being sued by a Georgia State University student in charge of organizing Richard Spencer’s speaking tour, The Detroit Free Press reported. The lawsuit -- alleging First Amendment violations -- comes after the white supremacist was denied rental space at MSU for an upcoming event.

Attorney Kyle Bristow, an MSU alum, filed the suit in federal court on behalf of the Georgia State student, Cameron Padgett. The lawsuit comes at a time when some experts have said that, because of events last month in Charlottesville, Va., public universities might have legitimate legal grounds to deny Spencer and his group, the National Policy Institute, space on campus.

"We are aware of the lawsuit," MSU spokesman Kent Cassella said in a statement. "Michigan State University decided to deny the National Policy Institute’s request to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker after consultation with law enforcement officials. The decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville. While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community."

Spencer announced a speaking tour at various public colleges earlier this year. In a news release for a “White Lives Matter” rally at Texas A&M, the release specifically associated the event with a far-right protest in Charlottesville, which Spencer attended, and where a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring others.

“Today Charlottesville, tomorrow Texas A&M,” the release read. Legal experts have previously told Inside Higher Ed that the explicit association with the violence in Charlottesville might be legal grounds for a public university to cancel an event. Texas A&M has since canceled the event -- citing safety concerns -- which was slated for Sept. 11.

How long -- and how effectively -- public colleges will be able to deny Spencer space to speak based on safety concerns remains to be seen.