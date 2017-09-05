Serious Charges Rejected in Penn State Hazing

A judge has thrown out the most serious charges against Pennsylvania State University fraternity members related to their alleged role in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

After Centre County District Judge Allen Sinclair dismissed charges for some members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity – including felony charges -- 14 of the 18 members originally charged in Piazza’s death will stand trial. They, along with four other fraternity brothers, faced more than 850 collective charges.

Lesser charges that remain include reckless endangerment, hazing, tampering with evidence, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Stacy Parks Miller, the county’s district attorney, has pledged to refile some of the dismissed charges.

"This was disappointing, unexpected and, in our view, not supported by the evidence," she said in a statement. "It failed to take into account accomplice liability and the serious group actions of the men."

Piazza died after a fraternity party in February, where, after drinking heavily, he fell 15 feet down a flight of stairs. Fraternity members ignored his need for medical care for 12 hours and then attempted to cover up their delay, prosecutors argued.

The decision by the judge goes against recent trends, in which courts have exhibited more willingness to impose harsher punishments for hazing-related crimes.