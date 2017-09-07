Title

Academic Minute: Wage Gap

By

Doug Lederman
September 7, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Kacey Beddoes, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, examines whether women negotiate for higher salaries as much as men do -- and whether the reality matters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Should We Do About Our Comments?
Manning the Gender Barricades
Halting the Erosion of State Support
for Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

And the Segue of the Week Award Goes to…
Is (Scaled) Online Learning an Engine for Diversity?
Guest Post: Speaking Out for DACA
First Year, No Fear
DACA as a Teachable Moment
Harvey, Digital Learning and Institutional Resilience

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top