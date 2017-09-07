search
Title
Academic Minute: Wage Gap
September 7, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Kacey Beddoes, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, examines whether women negotiate for higher salaries as much as men do -- and whether the reality matters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!