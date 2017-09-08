ADL Helps Students Tackle Anti-Semitism

The Anti-Defamation League has launched a new campaign that attempts to help college students address anti-Semitic prejudice on campuses.

Dubbed “Think. Plan. Act.” the new project aims to help students handle anti-Semitism and anti-Israel biases through online how-to videos and other materials that present possible scenarios they may encounter at colleges and universities.

Recorded personal stories from students who have experienced anti-Semitism are also available.

“The reality is most Jewish students and pro-Israel advocates have positive experiences on campus. However, some students continue to face anti-Semitic incidents on their campuses as well as anti-Israel activity, some of which crosses the line into anti-Semitism,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With this new resource, we hope to give students the tools to respond effectively. Students should know there’s great support on campus for them from the administration and Jewish life groups. We hope this new resource will provide additional guidance for students and those who work with them.”