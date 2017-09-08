Florida Colleges Close, Brace for Irma

As Texas recovers from Tropical Storm Harvey, Florida is buckling down for Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that has pummeled the Caribbean with record-breaking, 185-mile-per-hour winds in recent days as it approaches the U.S. mainland.

Colleges across the Sunshine State have scheduled closures in the coming days. The storm, which has left at least 10 dead, is expected to reach Florida’s southern and eastern coasts by Sunday. Although it’s likely to be weaker by the time it hits Florida, forecasts are still calling for a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane.

Among the colleges announcing closures is Flagler College, which closed Thursday and is set to remain closed through Tuesday. Last year, during Hurricane Matthew, Flagler’s Ponce de Leon Hall -- a historic building originally built as a hotel in 1888 -- suffered flooding. Renovations had taken place just one year before.

Florida Southern College has closed its campus and evacuated students in student housing.

Other colleges closing for the impending storm (see links for dates, as they vary per institution) include the following.