Inside Digital Learning: Keeping Discourse Civil Online
September 13, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- People often say things online that they wouldn't say in person. How instructors keep the discourse civil in online courses.
- Experts weigh on the state of flipped courses and other alternative learning methods.
- How institutions use orientation programs to set online students for success.
- New feature: promotions and job changes for digital learning administrators, faculty members and staff.
