A Deal (or Maybe Not) on Keeping DACA

Democratic leaders on Wednesday night announced that they had reached a deal with President Trump to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, through which about 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children have gained the right to work and temporary protection against the risk of deportation, The New York Times reported. But Republicans lashed out at the deal and the White House appeared to distance itself from the idea later in the night. President Trump this month said he was phasing out the program, which has been championed by many in higher education and that has helped thousands of students. Under the deal announced by Democrats, DACA would be extended and additional funds would be spent on border security, but not on the wall President Trump wants to build on the border with Mexico. The White House is now questioning whether President Trump agreed to a deal without the wall.