Academic Minute: Engaged Fathers
September 18, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Kevin Shafer, assistant professor in the School of Social Work at Brigham Young University, delves into which work policies and societal changes could help develop more engaged fathers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
