Cal State Academic Senate Urges Delay to Remedial Reforms

The California State University Academic Senate is urging the chancellor's office to delay enacting reforms to the system's curriculum. The Academic Senate voted for the delay last week.

The faculty is asking the chancellor to hold off on implementing the changes until a full consultation and review can occur and the administration and faculty can determine the best way to implement the changes. The changes are connected to two executive orders from the chancellor's office, one of which is about changing developmental math and English programs.

The chancellor's office has been planning to move away from offering noncredit remedial courses and ending placement exams.