Inside Digital Learning: Should Online Courses Be Standardized?
September 20, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- Blackboard’s LMS market share has stabilized, but observers wonder about the future of the company.
- Experts weigh in on whether online courses should be standardized. (No surprise: faculty members say no.)
- Hybrid courses offer a quick fix in disaster scenarios, but over all, challenges remain.
- Study finds that instructional designers want to do more research, but colleges don't value their inquiry.
