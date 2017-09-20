Title

Inside Digital Learning: Should Online Courses Be Standardized?

By

Jean Dimeo
September 20, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:

  • Blackboard’s LMS market share has stabilized, but observers wonder about the future of the company.
  • Experts weigh in on whether online courses should be standardized. (No surprise: faculty members say no.)
  • Hybrid courses offer a quick fix in disaster scenarios, but over all, challenges remain.
  • Study finds that instructional designers want to do more research, but colleges don't value their inquiry.

