Author Asks Journal to Pull Pro-Colonial Essay

“The Case for Colonialism” caused a stir when it was published in Third World Quarterly earlier this month, with critics calling the pro-colonial essay offensive and based on sub-par scholarship. Some 15 members of the journal’s editorial board also resigned this week, saying the paper failed to pass peer review but was published anyway.

Now the author of the essay, Bruce Gilley, an associate professor of political science at Portland State University, has asked the journal to withdraw the paper. “I regret the pain and anger that it has caused for many people,” Gilley said in a statement Thursday. “I hope that this action will allow a more civil and caring discussion on this important issue to take place.”

Gilley did not respond to a request for comment. The journal’s editor, Shahid Qadir, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the request for withdrawal.