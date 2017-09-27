search
Title
Inside Digital Learning: Online Education in Question
By
September 27, 2017
In today's 'Inside Digital Learning':
- The Ed Department's inspector general thinks Western Governors University’s courses do not meet distance education requirements. What does this mean for online learning? Experts weigh in.
- In wake of WGU assertion, wary faculty members suggest digital strategies for improving contact with online students.
- Some OER efforts give instructors opportunities to shape materials with up-to-date text and according to their needs.
- Report shows that small college online course collaboration has not saved institutions money or instructors time.
