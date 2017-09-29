Title

Report Looks at Mergers' Benefits and Costs

By

Rick Seltzer
September 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

Mergers between colleges should be part of a long-term strategic plan and not driven solely by narrow goals like cost savings or growth for growth’s sake, according to a new report released Thursday by the TIAA Institute.

The report also looks at details needed for successful mergers. Its findings include the following:

  • The decision-making process around mergers is almost always costly and painful.
  • Mergers shouldn’t be considered only in difficult situations when institutions have low levels of resources or assets available.
  • Opportunities for financial savings, leveraging scale and re-energizing stakeholders exist with mergers.
  • Costs include branding, opportunity costs and the expenditures of political capital.
  • Costs are immediate in mergers, but gains are delayed.

Seven key elements for mergers are also listed: a compelling unifying vision, a committed and understanding governing body, the right leadership, an appropriate sense of urgency, a strong system of project management, a robust communication plan, and sufficient dedicated resources.

The report comes at a time of high interest in merger-and-acquisition activity across the higher education spectrum. Several institutions have announced merger plans recently: Boston University and Wheelock College are in merger talks, they announced in August. In North Carolina, Piedmont International University and John Wesley University are planning a merger next year, they said this month.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dampening Innovation,
One Institution at a Time
We Can No Longer Ignore the Slump
The Failure of Higher Education Leadership

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

President Kurtz
A True Confession
Morning Pages as Self-Care in Graduate School
Pushing Back on the EdTech Investment Bubble Meme Via Slack's $5 Billion Valuation
Reading Google Reviews of Your University
Debtor’s Prison and Performance Funding

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top