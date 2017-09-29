Title
Report Looks at Mergers' Benefits and Costs
Mergers between colleges should be part of a long-term strategic plan and not driven solely by narrow goals like cost savings or growth for growth’s sake, according to a new report released Thursday by the TIAA Institute.
The report also looks at details needed for successful mergers. Its findings include the following:
- The decision-making process around mergers is almost always costly and painful.
- Mergers shouldn’t be considered only in difficult situations when institutions have low levels of resources or assets available.
- Opportunities for financial savings, leveraging scale and re-energizing stakeholders exist with mergers.
- Costs include branding, opportunity costs and the expenditures of political capital.
- Costs are immediate in mergers, but gains are delayed.
Seven key elements for mergers are also listed: a compelling unifying vision, a committed and understanding governing body, the right leadership, an appropriate sense of urgency, a strong system of project management, a robust communication plan, and sufficient dedicated resources.
The report comes at a time of high interest in merger-and-acquisition activity across the higher education spectrum. Several institutions have announced merger plans recently: Boston University and Wheelock College are in merger talks, they announced in August. In North Carolina, Piedmont International University and John Wesley University are planning a merger next year, they said this month.
