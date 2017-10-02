Title

Could Beards Follow Soft Drinks at Brigham Young?

By

Scott Jaschik
October 2, 2017
Statue of Brigham Young on BYU campus.Last month, Brigham Young University announced that it would permit the sale of caffeinated soft drinks on campus, even though many in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints avoid all caffeinated beverages. Now, some alumni and students are hoping that flexibility on soft drinks could lead to flexibility on facial hair. A petition, "Unban the Beards at BYU," seeks to lift rules that permit mustaches but ban beards and limit sideburn length.

Brigham Young, with a long beard but no mustache.Supporters of lifting the ban note that Brigham Young, the Mormon pioneer for whom the university is named, had a beard during some of his life (as at left), although the statue of him on campus (above right) depicts him clean-shaven. A spokeswoman for the university told The Daily Herald that the beard ban is not currently under review.

