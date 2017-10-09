Title

Professor Apparently Demoted to Lecturer After Losing Ph.D.

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 9, 2017
Comments
 
 

Jodi Whitaker, a scholar of communication whose Ph.D. was revoked in August, has apparently been demoted from assistant professor at the University of Arizona, Retraction Watch first reported. Whitaker’s faculty bio at Arizona, which formerly listed her as a tenure-track professor, now says she is a lecturer. References to her doctorate, which Ohio State University revoked this summer after an investigation into claims of falsified data, also have been removed -- as have references to a contested and eventually retracted paper on the real-world effects of violent video games.

Whitaker co-wrote the retracted paper at Ohio State with her supervisor there, who said he was not aware of any inappropriate data manipulation. Whitaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Arizona has said it does not comment on personnel matters.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Adults and Community College Degrees
Leadership Matters for Transfer Success
The Life-Shaping Power of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Course Everyone Needs (Not Coding)
Why "Windfall" Should Catalyze Campus Conversations on Fracking and Energy Abundance
Rainbow Rowell Gets the “Ringo!” Treatment
Teaching Without Learning: The Limits of Checklists
Friday Fragments
3 Changes Since Our Daughters Went Off to College

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top