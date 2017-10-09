Professor Apparently Demoted to Lecturer After Losing Ph.D.

Jodi Whitaker, a scholar of communication whose Ph.D. was revoked in August, has apparently been demoted from assistant professor at the University of Arizona, Retraction Watch first reported. Whitaker’s faculty bio at Arizona, which formerly listed her as a tenure-track professor, now says she is a lecturer. References to her doctorate, which Ohio State University revoked this summer after an investigation into claims of falsified data, also have been removed -- as have references to a contested and eventually retracted paper on the real-world effects of violent video games.

Whitaker co-wrote the retracted paper at Ohio State with her supervisor there, who said he was not aware of any inappropriate data manipulation. Whitaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Arizona has said it does not comment on personnel matters.