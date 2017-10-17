David Thomas Named Next President of Morehouse

Morehouse College on Monday named David A. Thomas (at right) its next president. He will take office in January. Thomas a professor at Harvard Business School and formerly was dean of the business school at Georgetown University. He is the first nonalumnus named to the position in 50 years. Thomas plans a major capital campaign early on in his administration.

In June, Morehouse's interim president, William Taggart, died. He had taken over after John S. Wilson was ousted in April.