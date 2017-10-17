Title
David Thomas Named Next President of Morehouse
October 17, 2017
Morehouse College on Monday named David A. Thomas (at right) its next president. He will take office in January. Thomas a professor at Harvard Business School and formerly was dean of the business school at Georgetown University. He is the first nonalumnus named to the position in 50 years. Thomas plans a major capital campaign early on in his administration.
In June, Morehouse's interim president, William Taggart, died. He had taken over after John S. Wilson was ousted in April.
