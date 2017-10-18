Title
Columbia Is Latest Law School to Accept GRE
October 18, 2017
Columbia University's law school on Tuesday became the latest to announce that it will accept the Graduate Record Examination for admissions, not just the traditionally required Law School Admission Test. Four months ago, only Harvard University and the University of Arizona did so. But Columbia joins them, along with Washington University in St. Louis, which also announced this month, and the law schools of Georgetown and Northwestern Universities, which made their announcements in August.
