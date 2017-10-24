Calculating Real Cost of Community College

A group of researchers organized by the Century Foundation is looking to understand the real cost of community college.

In a report by Bruce Baker, a professor in the Graduate School of Education at Rutgers University, and Jesse Levin, a principal researcher at the American Institutes for Research, they examine pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade funding models and how those may apply to understanding community college costs.

The report is one of three that the group will issue examining the cost of two-year institutions.​