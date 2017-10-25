Title

St. Kate's Adjuncts Reject Union Bid

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 25, 2017
Adjunct professors at St. Catherine University in Minnesota voted against forming a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. ReBecca Koenig Roloff, president, said in a statement that the election result was “an affirmation of the way our adjunct faculty and university leadership have worked closely with one another over the course of the last year to achieve real progress in areas such as compensation, benefits and professional development.”

Carol Nieters, executive director of the local SEIU, in a separate statement accused St. Kate’s of waging a vigorous antiunion campaign. SEIU continues to stand with “faculty and students at St. Kate’s who deserve better than the current situation,” she said.

