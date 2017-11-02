Title

Academic Minute: Biofuels

Doug Lederman
November 2, 2017
Today on The Academic Minute: Michelle O’Malley, assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of California Santa Barbara, describes looking inside the guts of animals for a potential fuel of the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

