Debate on Climate for Conservatives at Nebraska

Three Republican state lawmakers who say the University of Nebraska at Lincoln is hostile to political conservatives will share their expectations for improvement with the campus this week, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. “We’re going to give them some time to implement what we are requesting they do,” one of the senators, Steve Halloran, told the newspaper. “Actions speak louder than words.” The expectations, not yet public, won’t be legislative mandates but will include some level of “accountability” and “transparency,” he said.

The political climate at Lincoln became a point of concern in August, after an incident involving two students who set up a table on campus to recruit for Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization behind Professor Watchlist. In a video of the incident that has since been circulated online, Courtney Lawton, a lecturer in English, flips off one of the students and calls her a “neo-fascist Becky” who “wants to destroy public schools, public universities, hates DACA kids.” Lawton has since been removed from the classroom over safety concerns for both her and students, due to online threats against her. The Republican lawmakers said they were disappointed with Lincoln’s response, which did not include a disciplinary action against Lawton. Governor Pete Ricketts, a Republican, reportedly said university leaders would be right to “step up their efforts to make sure conservatives feel welcome on campus.”