Online Learning Research Database Launched

Oregon State University Ecampus has created a database compiling research on the efficacy of online learning. The Online Learning Efficacy Research Database, which launched this week, is a searchable resource of academic studies that was created in response to skepticism about online education.

In a press release, Katie Linder, director of the Oregon State University Ecampus Research Unit, said that faculty want to see research on online learning before they invest their time in designing or teaching an online class. “We’re not here to convince faculty that online teaching and learning is always effective,” said Linder. “This database is meant to give them an opportunity to dig in and read the studies themselves and make their own assessments of the outcomes of those studies.”

A recent Inside Higher Ed survey of faculty attitudes on technology found that 33 percent of faculty agreed that online courses could achieve student learning outcomes at least as good as in-person courses. Though this figure represents a small shift toward a more favorable attitude about online learning, generally skepticism among faculty about the practice remains high.