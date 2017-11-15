Title
Fordham Non-Tenure-Track Professors and Postdocs Vote to Form Union
November 15, 2017
Non-tenure-track faculty members — adjuncts, full-timers and postdoctoral fellows — at Fordham University voted 16-to-1 to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. The news comes weeks after administrators and faculty organizers signed a neutrality agreement allowing for a free and fair election at the Roman Catholic campus. Fordham in a statement called the election process “full and fair” and said it’s looking forward to “working with SEIU on behalf of our employees.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!