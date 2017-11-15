Title

Fordham Non-Tenure-Track Professors and Postdocs Vote to Form Union

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

Non-tenure-track faculty members — adjuncts, full-timers and postdoctoral fellows — at Fordham University voted 16-to-1 to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. The news comes weeks after administrators and faculty organizers signed a neutrality agreement allowing for a free and fair election at the Roman Catholic campus. Fordham in a statement called the election process “full and fair” and said it’s looking forward to “working with SEIU on behalf of our employees.”

