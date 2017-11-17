Title

Montana State Faculty Senate Tables Proposal for Koch-Funded Economics Center

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 17, 2017
Montana State University’s Faculty Senate voted 24 to 5 to table a plan to create a new economics research center funded by a $5.7 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Faculty members opposed to the grant have expressed concern about the center’s academic integrity and autonomy. Similar proposals on other campuses have met like opposition, over Koch’s anti-regulatory politics and the terms of some grants. Proponents at Montana State point out that the foundation is already funding economics research on campus, and that such work will continue. The university’s Deans Council was reportedly waiting to see how whether the faculty body approved of the proposed Center for Regulation and Applied Economics before taking a position. Renee Reijo Pera, Montana State’s vice president for research, said of the vote, “Creating centers is a process. We want the process to play out.”

 

