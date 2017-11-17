Ohio State Suspends Fraternities

Ohio State University has issued a suspension of "all social, recruitment and new member activities" for the 37 fraternity chapters governed by the university's Interfraternity Council.

The suspension is intended to be proactive, rather than reactive to any specific incident, according to a letter Ryan Lovell, senior director of sorority and fraternity life at OSU, sent to chapter presidents Thursday. Eleven of the 37 chapters have come under investigation for possible violations of the student code of conduct since the academic year began. Fraternities are expected to submit a list of "essential activities" scheduled to occur between now and Jan. 7 -- such as chapter and executive meetings -- to Lovell's office for approval.

A timeline for the suspension was not announced. The biggest push for recruiting for Greek life at OSU typically occurs in the spring semester, when first-year students are allowed to rush.

"We need your action in making clear that misguided and inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated," Lovell said in his letter. "You have our full support in this effort, and we look forward to working collaboratively with each of you and with the [Interfraternity Council] executive board in setting a positive path forward."

Dave Isaacs, a spokesman for the university's Office of Student Life, said in a statement that the majority of the investigations into the 11 fraternities involve hazing and alcohol.

"The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of its students at risk," Isaacs said in a statement. "Ohio State is taking this proactive step based on the significantly high number of investigations this semester, not on the nature of any specific case or cases."