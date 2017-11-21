N.C. 2-Year System President Says He Was Forced Out

Jimmie Williamson, the former president of North Carolina's Community College System, is asserting he was forced out of the position this summer as part of a power struggle between a local college board and the state board.

Williamson resigned at the end of September, a little more than a year after taking on the role. He claims he didn't have any formal or informal reprimands before the board asked for his resignation.

"The conspiracist in me believes that my job became collateral damage after a brutal battle in the Senate for Senate Bill 420, which removes local control from Board of Trustees and places control with the state board," he wrote in an email to The News & Observer.

The bill allows the state board to replace local college trustees with an interim board "in extreme circumstances" -- for example, negligence or fiscal mismanagement.