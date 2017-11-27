Title

Academic Minute: Military Bases on Foreign Soil

Doug Lederman
November 27, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Dustin Wright, visiting assistant professor of history at Connecticut College, examines why some Asian nations are fearful about having the U.S. military on their soil. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And please check out the episodes from late last week, which you may have missed amid the Thanksgiving holiday.

