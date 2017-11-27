search
Admissions Insider: Is Computer Science a Foreign Language?
November 27, 2017
This week in “Admissions Insider”:
- Should colleges with foreign language admissions requirements allow computer science to be used to fulfill them?
- How one private college in New York State is fighting to hold on to its in-state enrollments.
- Should college counselors always be honest with students about their chances of getting in to various colleges?
- More …
