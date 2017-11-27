Title

Give Thanks -- a Cartoon Caption Contest

Doug Lederman
November 27, 2017
Better late than never -- November's Cartoon Caption Contest is here.

There are multiple ways to participate. If you're feeling particularly creative, submit your own caption for this month's new cartoon.

Or you vote for your favorite from among the three nominated captions for last month's cartoon. (A particularly good batch, we think.)

And congratulations to Josh Leonard of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, whose caption for the cartoon at right -- "Dean Smith stood like that all day, thinking his policy about faculty transparency had been a horrible, horrible mistake." -- was overwhelmingly chosen by our readers. He will receive an Amazon gift certificate and a signed copy of the cartoon.

Thanks for participating in any way.

