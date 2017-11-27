Scaramucci Threatens to Sue Tufts Newspaper

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served in the Trump administration, is threatening to sue a student and the student newspaper at his alma mater, Tufts University. The suit follows a push by the student and others for his removal from the advisory board of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts. The Tufts Daily published essays criticizing Scaramucci's membership on the board, and today published a letter from his lawyers threatening to sue the paper and the author for phrases in the pieces that called him "an unethical opportunist" and saying that he had "sold his soul," among other arguments in the piece. The newspaper has not removed the writing in question.

The Associated Press reported that Tufts, in light of the threatened lawsuit, has postponed a talk that Scaramucci was scheduled to give on campus today. While the Tufts student being sued says that Scaramucci is trying to squelch his free speech rights, Scaramucci says he is defending himself from inaccurate statements.