Title

Finally, a Story on a White Guy Wearing a Do-Rag in a Non-Racist Way

By

Nick Roll
December 11, 2017
Doug Engelman, an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa, was asking students in his sociology course about their different cultural experiences when he spotted Dylan Romero sporting his signature apparel: a do-rag.

Engelman asked if it was part of Romero’s culture, to which Romero responded, “Nah, it’s my lifestyle,” and joked about Engelman trying one on.

Flash forward a few weeks, and Romero and Engelman have gone viral together after a video of Romero giving Engelman a do-rag and showing him how to wear it was posted on Twitter.

"I'm a 69-year-old white guy who's not going to look good in a do-rag," Engelman told BuzzFeed, which featured the feel-good story. "[But] I just went with it. I was really gratified that he did that."

Romero told BuzzFeed he gave Engelman the do-rags as a gift to show his thanks for teaching an engaging course.

“This man changed my mind-set in life in a whole different way while being in his class, and I couldn’t thank him enough,” he said. “I thought, ‘Let me get him his own do-rags so he can remember me when I’m gone.’”

