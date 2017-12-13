search
Title
Academic Minute: Movies and Government Officials
December 13, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Michelle Pautz, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, discusses how bureaucrats are shown in a different light in the dark of the theater. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!