Academic Minute: Movies and Government Officials

By

Doug Lederman
December 13, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Michelle Pautz, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, discusses how bureaucrats are shown in a different light in the dark of the theater. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

