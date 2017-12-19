NLRB Certifies Columbia Grad Assistant Union Election

The National Labor Relations Board certified the election results for Columbia University’s new graduate assistant union this month, despite the institution’s challenge to the validity of last year's vote. Columbia argued that there were inconsistencies in voter identification procedures during the election, but the board in its two-to-one member decision said any confusion affected four votes at most — far less than the 979 vote margin of approval for the United Autoworkers-affiliated union. The new union has called on Columbia to begin engaging in collective bargaining.