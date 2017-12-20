Institutional Impacts of Non-Tenure-Track Hiring

A new TIAA analysis of 12 years of federal and other data from 1,200 institutions finds that increased hiring of professors off the tenure track has had no significant effect on enrollment. Higher levels of non-tenure-track faculty employment were associated with lower application volume at private baccalaureate institutions, however, along with lower graduation rates at private research universities and lower net revenues for public baccalaureates. The study also involved interviews with institutional leaders and others.