Wisconsin Business School Dean Quits

By

Scott Jaschik
December 20, 2017
Anne Massey announced Monday that she would resign -- after only one semester in office -- as dean of the business school at the University of Wisconsin, The Wisconsin State Journal reported. In an email to faculty members, Massey said that her vision for the business school differed from that of Chancellor Rebecca Blank. In October, news leaked that the university was considering the elimination of its full-time M.B.A. program. But amid criticism of the plan the university said it was halting discussion of the idea.

 

