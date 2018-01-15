Print This

Government Resumes Processing DACA Renewals

Elizabeth Redden
January 15, 2018
In response to a court order, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has resumed processing applications for renewals under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children authorization to work and protection against deportation.

The agency has published guidelines for individuals who previously were granted DACA to apply for renewal. The agency is not accepting applications from individuals who have not previously been granted deferred action under DACA.

The move comes after a federal judge last week issued an injunction temporarily blocking President Trump's decision to end the DACA program. In ordering that DACA be reinstated nationwide, Judge William Alsup ruled that the plaintiffs in the case showed a "likelihood of success on their claim that the rescission [of DACA] was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or not otherwise in accordance with law." White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized the judge's decision as "outrageous" and said "an issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process."

