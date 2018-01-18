Print This

West Virginia Plan for Free Community College

Ashley A. Smith
January 18, 2018
The West Virginia Legislature is considering a free community college policy that would require recipients of the tuition-free scholarship to remain in the state for two years after graduation, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

The WV Invests Grant would require students to enroll in at least six credit hours a semester and pay for and pass a drug test prior to each new semester. Students would also have to maintain a 2.0 grade point average in order to renew the grant prior to earning a degree. The grant would also require students to repay the state, either wholly or partly, including interest, if they choose to reside outside West Virginia within two years of obtaining a degree or certificate. The residency requirement would exclude graduates serving in the military or pursuing full-time studies at another institution.

Advocates for free community college have been critical of work and residency requirements in tuition-free plans, which evolve into a loan if students fail to complete those requirements.

