Print This

Title

Call to Reform Mandated-Reporter Policies on Assault

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 29, 2018
Comments
 
 

A new article in American Psychologist suggests that most colleges and universities require employees to report any student disclosure of sexual assault to campus officials, with or without the student's consent, and often with limited proof of such policies’ benefits or effectiveness. “Compelled Disclosure of College Sexual Assault,” led by Kathryn J. Holland, assistant professor of psychology and women’s and gender studies at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, is based on a study of 150 institutions’ policies and a survey of federal reporting laws. It ultimately recommends a survivor-centered approach to reforming reporting policies and procedures.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Digital Humanities as Public Humanities
The ‘J’ Stands for Genius
10 Key Points About Active Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The University of Chicago and the Magical Powers of "Reasoned Debate"
Default Settings
Is Ignoring Trump Voters a Sign of Privilege?
Purchased Twitter Followers and Alt-Acs
This Semester, Be a Bartleby: “I Would Prefer Not To”
Shifting Views on International Students and Teaching in English in the Netherlands

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top