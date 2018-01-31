Rutgers Suspends Adjunct Over Assault Conviction

Rutgers University placed a lecturer in business on administrative leave after learning of his previous conviction for sexual assault, NJ.com reported. Rutgers hired Sombudha Adhikari in 2008 and he currently teaches on the Newark and New Brunswick campuses. He was charged in 2009 with groping a female student in a classroom at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he then also worked. Adhikari, who could not be reached for comment, reportedly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation in 2011. Rutgers initiated a review of his status after “issues regarding his background were brought to the chancellor,” a spokesperson said.