Print This

Title

Rutgers Suspends Adjunct Over Assault Conviction

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 31, 2018
Comments
 
 

Rutgers University placed a lecturer in business on administrative leave after learning of his previous conviction for sexual assault, NJ.com reported. Rutgers hired Sombudha Adhikari in 2008 and he currently teaches on the Newark and New Brunswick campuses. He was charged in 2009 with groping a female student in a classroom at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he then also worked. Adhikari, who could not be reached for comment, reportedly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation in 2011. Rutgers initiated a review of his status after “issues regarding his background were brought to the chancellor,” a spokesperson said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning From Prison
3 Problematic Campus Cultures
The Digital Humanities as Public Humanities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Two-Body Problem Revisited
The Constant Failure of Departmental / Unit Website Redesign Projects
Cultivating Authority as a Female Grad Student
UK Enrolment Growth After the Cap
Dispatches from a Student Basic Needs Conference
Listen Carefully: Social Listening Reveals Deep Insights, Shapes Strategy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top