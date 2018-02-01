Print This

Tennessee Gov. Wants 15 to Finish in Promise

Ashley A. Smith
February 1, 2018
During his final State of the State address this week, Tennessee governor Bill Haslam introduced a controversial change to the state's widely heralded free community college scholarship. 

The Complete to Compete: Complete College Tennessee Act of 2018 would require freshmen enrolling in 2019 to complete 30 credit hours of courses in 12 months or risk losing a portion of their Promise scholarship. The "30-in-12" requirement would require the community and technical colleges to create "ready-made" structured schedules that build in the 30 hours. 

The initiative is about the state making strides to reach its goal of having 55 percent of adults holding a degree or certificate by 2025. An end-of-the-year report on the state's retention and completion rates revealed that three-year community college graduation rates remain relatively low, averaging 20 percent in 2016.

However, initiatives that encourage community college students to attend full-time -- also known as 15 to Finish -- in order to retain scholarships and grants are controversial. Critics argue that these full-time requirements aren't feasible for students who work, have families or are less academically prepared. Advocates of such initiatives, however, point to research that shows the more credits a student takes, the faster they reach graduation with little or no debt. 

