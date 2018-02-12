Juilliard Reviewing U of Cincinnati's Harassment Findings

The Juilliard School is reviewing an investigation that found one of its former instructors had engaged in “severe, persistent or pervasive” sexual harassment of students over two decades, when he was a professor of music at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati.com reported. Bradley Garner, the professor, taught in Juilliard’s division for 8- to 18-year-olds for more than 30 years, but the New York institution says it was previously unaware of Cincinnati’s harassment findings against him. A spokesperson for Juilliard said last week that the institution was reviewing Cincinnati’s 15-month-old report, now that it was aware of it, and would take “appropriate action.”

Juilliard had heard "informally" that Garner was being investigated by Cincinnati near the end of 2016, the Juilliard spokesperson said. Juilliard placed him on leave in early 2017 and his contract, which ended soon thereafter, was not renewed. The Cincinnati investigation reportedly includes two allegations involving Juilliard students, including that students had heard Garner had a video of a Juilliard precollege student engaging in sexual activity with him.

Garner was never interviewed by Cincinnati as part of its investigation, but he denied that and all other accusations made against him a sworn affidavit provided to the university. "There is no video of me with any Juilliard precollege student. This never happened," Garner also wrote on social media. Cincinnati.com reported that the local university never responded directly to a question about whether it had notified Juilliard of its findings but said, “Appropriate notifications were made.” Cincinnati moved to fire Garner after its investigation, but he retired prior to a scheduled hearing about his case in December.