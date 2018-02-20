Print This

Title

MLA, AHA Meet at Same Time Next Year in Chicago

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Modern Language Association and the American Historical Association typically have their annual meetings around the same time each year, in different cities. In 2019, they’ll both take place from Jan. 3-6 in Chicago. To promote what they’re calling “interdisciplinary collaboration,” the associations will honor each other’s attendee badges. They’re also asking members to propose some dual sessions. James Grossman, executive director of the AHA, called the timing and location of the conferences a “fortunate coincidence.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Identity Now
Stand Up to the Campus Bullies
Dead Fingers Talk

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Teaching Experiment: Eliminate the Word Count
If You Are Mad At Western Civ, Should You Be Mad at Pop Music?
Services Go Up, Stuff Goes Down (Except Textbooks)
Looking at the Future of Online Education Through a Strategic Institutional Lens
Life in Academe, Part I: The Pipeline
Accountability for What?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top